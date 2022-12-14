VeraBank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.53. 17,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,729. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -325.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

