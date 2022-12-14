VeraBank N.A. Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,492. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

