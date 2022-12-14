VeraBank N.A. Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,710. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96.

