Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.47

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 525986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Verano had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.