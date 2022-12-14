Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0030

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Verasity has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

