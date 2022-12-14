Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 2,120 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

VRNT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 470,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.