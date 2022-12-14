Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 2,120 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85.
Verint Systems Stock Down 1.8 %
VRNT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 470,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
