Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $10.31 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.31 million and $33,883.73 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,766.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00439620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00851731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00619169 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00258614 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,662,860 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

