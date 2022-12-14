Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $34,236.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,783.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00436441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00853278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00108585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00620989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00260843 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,661,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.