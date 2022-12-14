Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 9,089 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55.

On Monday, October 10th, David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76.

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $402,866.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 165,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

