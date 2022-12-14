Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CKSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 425 ($5.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

