VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 631.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CIZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

