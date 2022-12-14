VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.87

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.87 and traded as high as $59.90. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.