VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.87

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.87 and traded as high as $59.90. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

