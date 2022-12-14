VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.99 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $2.99 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

