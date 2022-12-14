Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 58,454 shares.The stock last traded at $198.00 and had previously closed at $198.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

