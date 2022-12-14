Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE VNO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

