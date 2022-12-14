Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE VNO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
