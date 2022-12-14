Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Edward William Jr. Kay Acquires 7,500 Shares

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at $736,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,398. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
