Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Edward William Jr. Kay Acquires 7,500 Shares

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at $736,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,398. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

About Vuzix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vuzix by 97.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vuzix by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

