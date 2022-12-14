W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. 4,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

