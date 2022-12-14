Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 136,785 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

WBA opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.