Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00514374 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.79 or 0.04950406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.17 or 0.30476918 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.