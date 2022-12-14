Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

