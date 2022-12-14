Waltonchain Price Tops $0.21 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $492,371.86 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,432,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,457,637 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

