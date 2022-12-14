Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Guggenheim to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,855. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,698 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 978,358 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

