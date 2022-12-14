Waters (NYSE:WAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.62. The stock had a trading volume of 231,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 12.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 282.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 74,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

