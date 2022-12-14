WAXE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $56.12 or 0.00315124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $131,905.12 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

