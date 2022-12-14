Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,318,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

