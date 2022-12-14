Weaver Consulting Group Takes $128,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

