Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently:

12/5/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00.

12/1/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$94.00.

12/1/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$84.00.

11/21/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$92.00.

11/7/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$93.00 to C$96.00.

11/4/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$89.00.

10/19/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$80.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,860. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.50.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$231,750.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$231,750.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,458 shares in the company, valued at C$117,606,355.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,950 shares of company stock worth $20,724,179.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

