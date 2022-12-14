Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR: AFX):

12/12/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €167.00 ($175.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/12/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €195.00 ($205.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/9/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €154.00 ($162.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €154.00 ($162.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €167.00 ($175.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of AFX opened at €124.80 ($131.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 12 month low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a 12 month high of €188.50 ($198.42).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

