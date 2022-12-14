Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.9 %

NWE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $50,000.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.