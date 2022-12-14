Wells Fargo & Company Increases IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $113.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDA. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in IDACORP by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.