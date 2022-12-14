Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Fortis (TSE:FTS) to “Equal Weight”

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.04.

FTS stock traded up C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.27. 482,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.07. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

