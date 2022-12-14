Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. 2,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

