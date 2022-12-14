Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 2,625.0% in November

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 2,625.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

