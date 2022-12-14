WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director Currey M. Russell Sells 55,000 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 17,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,515. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

