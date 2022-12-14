William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.