William Blair Weighs in on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DSG. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$95.69 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$72.94 and a 12 month high of C$106.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.87.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

