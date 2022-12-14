William Blair Weighs in on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DSG. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
See Also
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.