Wirtual Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $30,256.38 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

