WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 29,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 105,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

