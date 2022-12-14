Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $11.05. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 10,188 shares.

Specifically, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.7 %

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.