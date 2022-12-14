World Mobile Token Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $57.40 million and approximately $853,851.38 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,855,419 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

