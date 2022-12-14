WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0.2% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $439.25 million and $0.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.01512208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012650 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00031514 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.54 or 0.01756950 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001295 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04393713 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

