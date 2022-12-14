Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $268.89 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $92.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $268.89 or 0.01509921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,828,363 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

