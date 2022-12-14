Wrapped TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.54 billion and approximately $960,238.69 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05300808 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,513,016.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

