Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $615.52

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.52 ($7.55) and traded as high as GBX 629 ($7.72). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.48), with a volume of 11,313 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615.10.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

