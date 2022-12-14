X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.13% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

