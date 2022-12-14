Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

