Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $76.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

