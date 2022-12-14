Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 4.5%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.80. 789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

