Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Up 0.9%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. 1,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.