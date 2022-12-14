yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $239.32 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,532.05 or 0.36139102 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00510829 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.04871184 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.13 or 0.30266863 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
